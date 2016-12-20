Tinsel Tunes: A Classical Holiday Playlist

Instead of fumbling through dusty CDs, LPs and cassettes, how about a click-of-the-mouse playlist of classical, and classy, holiday music? There should be something here for just about everyone: plenty of Christmas carols, a few Hanukkah favorites and some off the beaten slope items. Did you know that Arnold Schoenberg, the feared fomentor of honk and squeak serialism, wrote a piece for Christmas? Check out his sweet music for strings, piano and harmonium.

