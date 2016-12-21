The musical ties that bind
Israeli-born pianist and conductor David Greilsammer blends the works of Domenico Scarlatti and John Cage, written some 200 years apart. 'I CONNECT to these artists because it's very important to me also to invent... A lot of time we look at things and see that there's no connection, but if we dig a bit deeper, we discover amazing worlds,' says musician David Greilsammer..
