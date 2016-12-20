The joy of jazz

The joy of jazz

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: On An Overgrown Path

That is Michel Petrucciani in the photo; he made his first appearance On An Overgrown Path eleven years ago and in 2016 I derived many hours of listening pleasure from the 7 CD anthology Michel Petrucciani: The Blue Note Albums . Despite suffering from the genetic disorder bone disorder osteogenensis imperfecta which limited his height to 3' 0" [ 0.91 m ] Michel Petrucciani became a renowned jazz pianist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at On An Overgrown Path.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service 5 hr True Christian wi... 421
News Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ... 8 hr Caciques a liar 9
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) Dec 24 Jake999 1,292
News Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be... Dec 23 little lamb 47
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Dec 20 Sara K 31
News Jehovah's Witnesses 'demonstrated a serious fai... Dec 16 nobody 195
News Rabsky buys Jehovah's Witnesses building for $65M Dec 14 BetheljudgmentDan... 17
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,933 • Total comments across all topics: 277,401,199

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC