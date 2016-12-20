Sterling line-up for first opera festival at Grange
Verdi's Requiem and A Celebration of Rodgers & Hammerstein and Rodgers & Hart with The John Wilson Orchestra will all take place at the The Grange Festival in June and July 2017. The programme also includes three operas never before staged at The Grange: Monteverdi's Il ritorno d'Ulisse in patria, Bizet's Carmen and Britten's Albert Herring.
