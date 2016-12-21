Stas Namin happy and surprised for the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia performing his symphony

The symphony "Centuria S-Quark" by Stas Namin was presented by the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia as a part of Stas Namin's creative days on December 19 at 19:00 at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall. To note, the famous musician, composer, artist, director and producer, Stas Namin is celebrating his 65th anniversary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.