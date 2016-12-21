Russian National Ballet Theater prese...

Russian National Ballet Theater presents "Swan Lake" at McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The Russian National Ballet Theater will present "Swan Lake" at McAninch Arts Center of College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn on January 15.Photo presented by the MAC of COD "Ballet is a dance executed by the human soul," said famous Russian poet Alexander Sergeevich Pushkin. Times will keep changing; governments will come and go; new generations will replace old ones; but only art, whether it is music, fine arts or ballet, always stays above everything in this unpredictable world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) 2 hr nobody 1,314
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service 8 hr Anonymous Brother 422
News Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ... 9 hr 16 teen shots 38
News [Changing Brooklyn] Bigly deal! Trump's son-in-... Thu BetheljudgmentDan... 1
News Handel opera to perform outdoors Thu Marie-Luise_J 2
News Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be... Dec 23 little lamb 47
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Dec 20 Sara K 31
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,113 • Total comments across all topics: 277,481,255

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC