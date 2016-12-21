Russian National Ballet Theater presents "Swan Lake" at McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn

The Russian National Ballet Theater will present "Swan Lake" at McAninch Arts Center of College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn on January 15.Photo presented by the MAC of COD "Ballet is a dance executed by the human soul," said famous Russian poet Alexander Sergeevich Pushkin. Times will keep changing; governments will come and go; new generations will replace old ones; but only art, whether it is music, fine arts or ballet, always stays above everything in this unpredictable world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.