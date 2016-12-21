Prodigy - a classical start for 2017
ALMA DEUTSCHER is no ordinary 11-year-old. She is acclaimed as one of today's most exciting young composers and pianists, and she joins a long line of classical musicians who have genuine claim to be considered a prodigy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Galway Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Handel opera to perform outdoors
|48 min
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|3 hr
|BLACK POWER
|12
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|22 hr
|True Christian wi...
|421
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Dec 24
|Jake999
|1,292
|Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be...
|Dec 23
|little lamb
|47
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Sara K
|31
|Jehovah's Witnesses 'demonstrated a serious fai...
|Dec 16
|nobody
|195
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC