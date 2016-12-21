Prodigy - a classical start for 2017

Prodigy - a classical start for 2017

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Galway Advertiser

ALMA DEUTSCHER is no ordinary 11-year-old. She is acclaimed as one of today's most exciting young composers and pianists, and she joins a long line of classical musicians who have genuine claim to be considered a prodigy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Galway Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Handel opera to perform outdoors 48 min Marie-Luise_J 2
News Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ... 3 hr BLACK POWER 12
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service 22 hr True Christian wi... 421
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) Dec 24 Jake999 1,292
News Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be... Dec 23 little lamb 47
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Dec 20 Sara K 31
News Jehovah's Witnesses 'demonstrated a serious fai... Dec 16 nobody 195
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,871 • Total comments across all topics: 277,421,215

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC