Plan your week in entertainment 12/25 What's on tap for the week ahead? Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hj19Ta Watch: HBO's Every Brilliant Thing premieres at 8 ET/PT. The adaptation of the hit off-Broadway one-character show of the same name, written by Duncan Macmillan, stars Jonny Donahoe and recounts a life lived in the shadow of suicide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.