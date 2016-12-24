Plan your week in entertainment 12/25
Plan your week in entertainment 12/25 What's on tap for the week ahead? Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hj19Ta Watch: HBO's Every Brilliant Thing premieres at 8 ET/PT. The adaptation of the hit off-Broadway one-character show of the same name, written by Duncan Macmillan, stars Jonny Donahoe and recounts a life lived in the shadow of suicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|2 hr
|pdq
|2
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Sat
|Jake999
|1,292
|Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be...
|Fri
|little lamb
|47
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|Dec 21
|curtjester1
|416
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Sara K
|31
|Jehovah's Witnesses 'demonstrated a serious fai...
|Dec 16
|nobody
|195
|Rabsky buys Jehovah's Witnesses building for $65M
|Dec 14
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC