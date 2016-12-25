Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast
Stand by for some very grand dames on Broadway: Bette Midler in Hello, Dolly! and Glenn Close in Sunset Boulevard . Plus, delicious anticipation for Charlie and The Chocolate Factory , and much more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|1 hr
|True Christian wi...
|417
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|12 hr
|pdq
|2
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Sat
|Jake999
|1,292
|Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be...
|Fri
|little lamb
|47
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Sara K
|31
|Jehovah's Witnesses 'demonstrated a serious fai...
|Dec 16
|nobody
|195
|Rabsky buys Jehovah's Witnesses building for $65M
|Dec 14
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC