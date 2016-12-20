Photo Flash: GMA Salutes Andrew Lloyd...

Photo Flash: GMA Salutes Andrew Lloyd Webber with Epic Broadway Mash-Up

This morning, ABC's GOOD MORNING AMERICA celebrated legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber with an ultimate mash-up performance featuring all three of his currently running Broadway musicals, broadcast live from New York's Winter Garden Theatre. The Andrew Lloyd Webber "GMA" take-over featured an interview with Lloyd Webber direct from the Phantom's lair at Her Majesty's Theatre in London, several mini performances, and a unique mash-up performance of "You're in the Band" featuring cast members from the smash hit Broadway musicals THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Cats, and SCHOOL OF ROCK.

