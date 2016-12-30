New Details Surface About Trump's Inauguration

The parade will start at the U.S. Capitol with some 40 high school and university marching bands from all over the country following Trump, Pence and their families down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House. Trump has said in previous reports that he wants the "people" to perform at his inauguration ceremonies rather than so-called "A-list" celebrities who did "nothing" for Hillary Clinton's run for the White House.

