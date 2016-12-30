New Details Surface About Trump's Inauguration
The parade will start at the U.S. Capitol with some 40 high school and university marching bands from all over the country following Trump, Pence and their families down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House. Trump has said in previous reports that he wants the "people" to perform at his inauguration ceremonies rather than so-called "A-list" celebrities who did "nothing" for Hillary Clinton's run for the White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|2 min
|nobody
|1,314
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|5 hr
|Anonymous Brother
|422
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|6 hr
|16 teen shots
|38
|[Changing Brooklyn] Bigly deal! Trump's son-in-...
|Thu
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|1
|Handel opera to perform outdoors
|Thu
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be...
|Dec 23
|little lamb
|47
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Sara K
|31
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC