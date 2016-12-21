Nabucco screens Saturday, January 7

Nabucco screens Saturday, January 7

Verdi's Nabucco will be on screen next Saturday, January 7. Placido Domingo stars in a new Met role, the title king in Nabucco , , conducted by Met music director emeritus, James Levine. Nabucco , which returned to the Met stage in New York on December 12, marks the continuation of a long-standing artistic collaboration between Met music director emeritus, James Levine, and renowned Spanish singer Placido Domingo, dubbed The King of Opera.

