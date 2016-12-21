Local actress takes centre stage in award-winning musical

AMY Rhiannon Worth is well-known to audiences across the region, particularly to Lancaster theatregoers, where at The Dukes she launched her professional acting career. After taking a drama degree at Aberystwyth University, The Dukes' 1998 hit Beauty and the Beast gave the former Queen Elizabeth School student the platform to propel herself onto the national stage.

