Johnny Showcase & The Mystic Ticket. Photo by Leo Mascaro
West Philadelphia Orchestra and Johnny Showcase NYE Blowout @ Underground Arts Johnny Showcase and the Mystic Ticket team up with West Philadelphia Orchestra at Underground Arts, where the party will be going strong well past midnight. Minka and Muscle Tough support at what's sure to be a killer show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|16 hr
|Veritas 69
|418
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|Sun
|pdq
|2
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Dec 24
|Jake999
|1,292
|Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be...
|Dec 23
|little lamb
|47
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Sara K
|31
|Jehovah's Witnesses 'demonstrated a serious fai...
|Dec 16
|nobody
|195
|Rabsky buys Jehovah's Witnesses building for $65M
|Dec 14
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC