Hong Kong's 2016 arts highlights, from clock flap to brilliant Bard
Fuss over Hong Kong artists projecting a countdown to 2047 onto ICC provided biggest drama, Jaap van Zweden's recruitment by New York Philharmonic and Palace Museum for arts hub were big news, and top-class troupes marking 400 years since Bard's death provided performing arts highlight The year began with news of the appointment of Jaap van Zweden, music director of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, to head the New York Philharmonic , succeeding Alan Gilbert. The Dutch conductor will serve as the prestigious ensemble's music director designate in the 2017-18 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|16 hr
|Veritas 69
|418
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|Sun
|pdq
|2
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Dec 24
|Jake999
|1,292
|Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be...
|Dec 23
|little lamb
|47
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Sara K
|31
|Jehovah's Witnesses 'demonstrated a serious fai...
|Dec 16
|nobody
|195
|Rabsky buys Jehovah's Witnesses building for $65M
|Dec 14
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC