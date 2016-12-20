Hong Kong's 2016 arts highlights, from clock flap to brilliant Bard

Fuss over Hong Kong artists projecting a countdown to 2047 onto ICC provided biggest drama, Jaap van Zweden's recruitment by New York Philharmonic and Palace Museum for arts hub were big news, and top-class troupes marking 400 years since Bard's death provided performing arts highlight The year began with news of the appointment of Jaap van Zweden, music director of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, to head the New York Philharmonic , succeeding Alan Gilbert. The Dutch conductor will serve as the prestigious ensemble's music director designate in the 2017-18 season.

