'Hip Hop Nutcracker' provides a funky twist on classic score
If you're looking to find the original 1892 libretto in the funky, fresh "Hip Hop Nutcracker," you'll need to hoist yourself into the contemporary styles of breaking, popping and locking because that's what's lighting up the Knight Theater stage. If you just read that last sentence and thought, "The styles of what?" don't despair, because you'll still enjoy the cool, modern take on Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's classic score.
