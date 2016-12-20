Have You Seen This? Air Force Band surprises veterans with holiday flash mob
Witnessing a surprise performance of the United States Air Force Band would be a treat any time of year, let alone at Christmastime during a visit to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. A group of tourists and veterans from the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C., were treated to that very spectacle last month when the Air Force Band performed their fourth annual holiday flash mob .
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|22 hr
|Veritas 69
|418
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|Sun
|pdq
|2
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Dec 24
|Jake999
|1,292
|Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be...
|Dec 23
|little lamb
|47
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Sara K
|31
|Jehovah's Witnesses 'demonstrated a serious fai...
|Dec 16
|nobody
|195
|Rabsky buys Jehovah's Witnesses building for $65M
|Dec 14
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|17
