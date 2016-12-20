Have You Seen This? Air Force Band su...

Have You Seen This? Air Force Band surprises veterans with holiday flash mob

Read more: Effingham Herald

Witnessing a surprise performance of the United States Air Force Band would be a treat any time of year, let alone at Christmastime during a visit to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. A group of tourists and veterans from the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C., were treated to that very spectacle last month when the Air Force Band performed their fourth annual holiday flash mob .

