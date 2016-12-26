From Broadway to the Green: First Night Morris County brings Great White Way to Morristown
Three performers who have sung in some of the musical theater's biggest smashes will be at the Presbyterian Church in Morristown for a reprise performance - singing the songs they have sung on the New York stage and in theaters throughout the nation. It's a not-to-be missed treat for fans of shows from Evita to Wicked , and composers from Stephen Sondheim to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Kurt Weill .
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|1 hr
|True Christian wi...
|417
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|12 hr
|pdq
|2
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Sat
|Jake999
|1,292
|Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be...
|Fri
|little lamb
|47
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Sara K
|31
|Jehovah's Witnesses 'demonstrated a serious fai...
|Dec 16
|nobody
|195
|Rabsky buys Jehovah's Witnesses building for $65M
|Dec 14
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|17
