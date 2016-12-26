From Broadway to the Green: First Night Morris County brings Great White Way to Morristown

Three performers who have sung in some of the musical theater's biggest smashes will be at the Presbyterian Church in Morristown for a reprise performance - singing the songs they have sung on the New York stage and in theaters throughout the nation. It's a not-to-be missed treat for fans of shows from Evita to Wicked , and composers from Stephen Sondheim to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Kurt Weill .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morristown Green.