For J. Varma, Lead Role Came At 73

For J. Varma, Lead Role Came At 73

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Outlook

Late Jagannatha Varma punctuated his 35-year acting career with pursuits outside Malayalam cinema. Here's a look at his trysts with a couple of Kerala classical arts Four years ago, K.N. Jagannatha Varma did something that is generally unexpected from men of his age: debut a tayambaka, occupying the lead role of the traditional percussion ensemble.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Outlook.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be... 4 hr lavon affair 43
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) 16 hr Jake999 1,285
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service Wed curtjester1 416
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Tue Sara K 31
News Jehovah's Witnesses 'demonstrated a serious fai... Dec 16 nobody 195
News Rabsky buys Jehovah's Witnesses building for $65M Dec 14 BetheljudgmentDan... 17
News San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2 Dec 13 BarbaraH 1
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,581 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,113

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC