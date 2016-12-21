Deepa Gahlot: The poor shall inherit the stage
The Threepenny Opera remains just as relevant today as it was in 1928, for every society has its share of poverty, crime and corruption "You see, it is like this. These poorest of the poor - give and it shall be given unto you, and so on - have nothing in the world apart from celebrations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|10 hr
|Veritas 69
|418
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|Sun
|pdq
|2
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Dec 24
|Jake999
|1,292
|Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be...
|Dec 23
|little lamb
|47
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Sara K
|31
|Jehovah's Witnesses 'demonstrated a serious fai...
|Dec 16
|nobody
|195
|Rabsky buys Jehovah's Witnesses building for $65M
|Dec 14
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC