Colbert Welcomes 'Endangered Swamp Dwellers' at Kennedy Center
Stephen Colbert as host of the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony welcomed the "endangered swamp dwellers" and got in a few digs at President Barack Obama, who was in the audience with wife, Michelle. The ceremony, which was held in Washington and aired Tuesday night on CBS, was created to celebrate and honor the nation's greatest artists .
