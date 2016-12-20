Classical Music News - Ealing Music and Film
The Ealing Music & Film Festival returns to London UK's Queen of Suburbs in 2017 with a mix of music and film to entertain and lighten February's dark days. Now in its fifth year, our programme continues to celebrate Ealing's cultural heart and in its aim to support the wealth of creative young artistic talent on our very own doorstep through outreach and scholarships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Music and Vision Daily.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|1 hr
|rsss1
|1,322
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|2 hr
|an HON
|42
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|22 hr
|Anonymous Brother
|422
|[Changing Brooklyn] Bigly deal! Trump's son-in-...
|Thu
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|1
|Handel opera to perform outdoors
|Dec 29
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be...
|Dec 23
|little lamb
|47
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Sara K
|31
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC