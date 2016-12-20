Classical Music News - Ealing Music and Film

Classical Music News - Ealing Music a...

The Ealing Music & Film Festival returns to London UK's Queen of Suburbs in 2017 with a mix of music and film to entertain and lighten February's dark days. Now in its fifth year, our programme continues to celebrate Ealing's cultural heart and in its aim to support the wealth of creative young artistic talent on our very own doorstep through outreach and scholarships.

