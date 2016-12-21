Classical Music News - Aquarius' Dream
On Saturday 18 March 2017, the Royal Flemish Philharmonic will give the first performance of Wim Henderickx's Symphony No 2 at the new Queen Elisabeth Hall in Antwerp. This work will be the first such performance for this orchestra in the renovated hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Music and Vision Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be...
|4 hr
|lavon affair
|43
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|16 hr
|Jake999
|1,285
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|Wed
|curtjester1
|416
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Tue
|Sara K
|31
|Jehovah's Witnesses 'demonstrated a serious fai...
|Dec 16
|nobody
|195
|Rabsky buys Jehovah's Witnesses building for $65M
|Dec 14
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|17
|San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2
|Dec 13
|BarbaraH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC