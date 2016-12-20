Classical music is appreciated in Tur...

Classical music is appreciated in Turkey, Say says

Read more: Turkish Daily News

The notion that classical music is devoid of interest in Turkey is simply not true, according to internationally acclaimed pianist and composer FazA l Say. The perception that "classical music is not appreciated in Turkey and that my compositions do not draw the interest they deserve" are not true, Say recently told daily HA1 4rriyet after he received the International Beethoven Prize for Human Rights, Peace, Freedom, Poverty Reduction and Inclusion, one of the world's most prestigious awards given by the Bonn-based Beethoven Academy, on Dec. 17. HA1 4rriyet recently sat down with Say in his home in Istanbul.

