Classical music is appreciated in Turkey, Say says
The notion that classical music is devoid of interest in Turkey is simply not true, according to internationally acclaimed pianist and composer FazA l Say. The perception that "classical music is not appreciated in Turkey and that my compositions do not draw the interest they deserve" are not true, Say recently told daily HA1 4rriyet after he received the International Beethoven Prize for Human Rights, Peace, Freedom, Poverty Reduction and Inclusion, one of the world's most prestigious awards given by the Bonn-based Beethoven Academy, on Dec. 17. HA1 4rriyet recently sat down with Say in his home in Istanbul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|58 min
|nobody
|419
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|7 hr
|El Cacique
|7
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Dec 24
|Jake999
|1,292
|Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be...
|Dec 23
|little lamb
|47
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Sara K
|31
|Jehovah's Witnesses 'demonstrated a serious fai...
|Dec 16
|nobody
|195
|Rabsky buys Jehovah's Witnesses building for $65M
|Dec 14
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC