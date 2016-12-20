Chrissy Teigen, Alec Baldwin mock Tru...

Chrissy Teigen, Alec Baldwin mock Trump about inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: USA Today

Chrissy Teigen, Alec Baldwin mock Trump about inauguration Teigen's message: Celebrities are people too. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2inwRfX The Trump team continues to court big-name talent for the president-elect's inauguration on Jan. 20. While the Rockettes , the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and America's Got Talent alum Jackie Evancho have signed on to perform, names like Elton John and Andrea Bocelli have publicly turned down the invitation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) 18 hr Jake999 1,292
News Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be... Fri little lamb 47
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service Dec 21 curtjester1 416
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Dec 20 Sara K 31
News Jehovah's Witnesses 'demonstrated a serious fai... Dec 16 nobody 195
News Rabsky buys Jehovah's Witnesses building for $65M Dec 14 BetheljudgmentDan... 17
News San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2 Dec 13 BarbaraH 1
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,407 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,489

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC