Chrissy Teigen, Alec Baldwin mock Trump about inauguration
Chrissy Teigen, Alec Baldwin mock Trump about inauguration Teigen's message: Celebrities are people too. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2inwRfX The Trump team continues to court big-name talent for the president-elect's inauguration on Jan. 20. While the Rockettes , the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and America's Got Talent alum Jackie Evancho have signed on to perform, names like Elton John and Andrea Bocelli have publicly turned down the invitation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|18 hr
|Jake999
|1,292
|Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be...
|Fri
|little lamb
|47
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|Dec 21
|curtjester1
|416
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Sara K
|31
|Jehovah's Witnesses 'demonstrated a serious fai...
|Dec 16
|nobody
|195
|Rabsky buys Jehovah's Witnesses building for $65M
|Dec 14
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|17
|San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2
|Dec 13
|BarbaraH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC