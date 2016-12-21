Bristol Palin rips 'sissies' for not playing Trump inauguration

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's daughter Bristol Palin thinks the musicians refusing to play Donald Trump's inauguration are a bunch of "sissies." The daughter of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin penned a grammatically challenged blog post Wednesday blasting the 11 "A-list" artists who have publicly announced that they would under no circumstances perform at Donald Trump's inauguration next month.

