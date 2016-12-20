Boy Battling Leukemia Fulfills Dream of Conducting an Orchestra
Donning a tuxedo with penguin tails, 7-year-old Jordan Cartwright led the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra through Canada's national anthem at the Francis Winspear Centre for Music in Edmonton this past Monday. "There was not a dry eye in the entire auditorium," Jordan's father, Scott Cartwright, told ABC News.
