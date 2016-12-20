Boston Pops help make a musical wish come true
The Boston Pops brought a special guest on stage at Symphony Hall Friday evening, granting the musical wish of a 15-year-old tuba player from Texas who has cystic fibrosis. Ryan McAvoy, who was born in Abington, was invited to join the orchestra's brass section for one of the season's final Holiday Pops performances, at the request of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
