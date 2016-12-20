Boston Pops help make a musical wish ...

Boston Pops help make a musical wish come true

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boston.com

The Boston Pops brought a special guest on stage at Symphony Hall Friday evening, granting the musical wish of a 15-year-old tuba player from Texas who has cystic fibrosis. Ryan McAvoy, who was born in Abington, was invited to join the orchestra's brass section for one of the season's final Holiday Pops performances, at the request of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) 18 hr Jake999 1,292
News Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be... Fri little lamb 47
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service Dec 21 curtjester1 416
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Dec 20 Sara K 31
News Jehovah's Witnesses 'demonstrated a serious fai... Dec 16 nobody 195
News Rabsky buys Jehovah's Witnesses building for $65M Dec 14 BetheljudgmentDan... 17
News San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2 Dec 13 BarbaraH 1
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,407 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,487

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC