Blast in the New Year with Mussorgsky
What better way to say goodbye to 2016 than to pop the champagne and blast your way through to the Trump Years with the latest version of a double-whammy warhorse pairing, Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition and Night on Bald Mountain , from Gustavo Dudamel and the Vienna Philharmonic ? After all, there's no getting around the fact that fireworks are fireworks, and that New Year's Eve is a night for same. Dudamel's conducting of one of the world's greatest symphony orchestras certainly delivers the goods.
