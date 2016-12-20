Best of 2016: Classical music excelled in productions of all types and sizes.

It's not easy to confine a "Best of" list to ten, but here are the ones that really stood out. "From the Canyons to the Stars," Jan. 31, UC Berkeley's Zellerbach Hall: The year got off to a dazzling start with a multimedia performance of "Des Canyons aux Etoiles" by French composer Olivier Messiaen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.