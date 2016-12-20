Best of 2016: Classical music enjoyed...

Best of 2016: Classical music enjoyed epic year

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

It's not easy to confine a "Best of" list to ten, but here are the ones that really stood out. "From the Canyons to the Stars," Jan. 31, UC Berkeley's Zellerbach Hall: The year got off to a dazzling start with a multimedia performance of "Des Canyons aux Etoiles" by French composer Olivier Messiaen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ... 3 hr El Cacique 7
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service Mon Veritas 69 418
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) Dec 24 Jake999 1,292
News Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be... Dec 23 little lamb 47
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Dec 20 Sara K 31
News Jehovah's Witnesses 'demonstrated a serious fai... Dec 16 nobody 195
News Rabsky buys Jehovah's Witnesses building for $65M Dec 14 BetheljudgmentDan... 17
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,887 • Total comments across all topics: 277,389,218

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC