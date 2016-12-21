Ayla Brown, ex-American Idol contesta...

Ayla Brown, ex-American Idol contestant, appeals to Trump for inauguration singing gig

Former American Idol contestant Ayla Brown asked Donald Trump this week to perform at his inauguration next month amid some of music's biggest stars having reportedly refused to participate in events surrounding his swearing-in. The daughter of former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown, Massachusetts Republican, the singer appealed to Mr. Trump during an interview with the Boston Herald this week where she said she'd be "honored to perform" at any of the president-elect's inaugural events next month.

