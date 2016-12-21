'Auction room not as active as past 3 years'

Christie's India Art Sale sees slow bidding, possibly in face of demonetisation; two Gaitonde works sell for over Rs 10 crore, the top two highest selling lots Modernist VS Gaitonde's untitled oil on canvas that emerged as the highest selling lot, going for Rs 15,63,25,000 The much-awaited Christie's fourth India sale of 144 lots came to a close last evening with an untitled oil on canvas by modernist VS Gaitonde emerging as the highest selling lot. It went under the hammer for Rs 15,63,25,000 .

