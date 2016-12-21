'Auction room not as active as past 3...

'Auction room not as active as past 3 years'

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Christie's India Art Sale sees slow bidding, possibly in face of demonetisation; two Gaitonde works sell for over Rs 10 crore, the top two highest selling lots Modernist VS Gaitonde's untitled oil on canvas that emerged as the highest selling lot, going for Rs 15,63,25,000 The much-awaited Christie's fourth India sale of 144 lots came to a close last evening with an untitled oil on canvas by modernist VS Gaitonde emerging as the highest selling lot. It went under the hammer for Rs 15,63,25,000 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be... 4 hr lavon affair 43
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) 16 hr Jake999 1,285
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service Wed curtjester1 416
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Tue Sara K 31
News Jehovah's Witnesses 'demonstrated a serious fai... Dec 16 nobody 195
News Rabsky buys Jehovah's Witnesses building for $65M Dec 14 BetheljudgmentDan... 17
News San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2 Dec 13 BarbaraH 1
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,575 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,049

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC