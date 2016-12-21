Andrea Bocelli backs away from Donald Trump inauguration after 'too much heat' from fans
President-elect Donald Trump has just gained a new opening in his inauguration ceremony line-up after Andrea Bocelli stepped down from performing. The Italian tenor was reportedly courted by Trump in person last week after performing at Madison Square Garden in New York.
