Andre Rieu tour postponed after orche...

Andre Rieu tour postponed after orchestra member's heart attack

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Nottingham Evening Post

The remaining UK tour dates of classical musician Andre Rieu have been postponed following an orchestra member's heart attack. The musician, who has performed alongside Andre Rieu for more than 20 years, remains in a critical condition, according to Mr Rieu's website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nottingham Evening Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be... 4 hr lavon affair 43
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) 16 hr Jake999 1,285
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service Wed curtjester1 416
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Tue Sara K 31
News Jehovah's Witnesses 'demonstrated a serious fai... Dec 16 nobody 195
News Rabsky buys Jehovah's Witnesses building for $65M Dec 14 BetheljudgmentDan... 17
News San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2 Dec 13 BarbaraH 1
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,581 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,116

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC