All-Star Tributes to James Taylor and The Eagles Highlight 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
The 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors special aired last night on CBS, and the show featured star-studded tributes to The Eagles , James Taylor and gospel/soul great Mavis Staples , as well as Al Pacino and classical pianist Martha Argerich . The Eagles portion of the event included a spoken-word homage from Ringo Starr , who joked that Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh , his brother-in-law, "forced him" to do it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|14 hr
|True Christian wi...
|421
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|17 hr
|Caciques a liar
|9
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Dec 24
|Jake999
|1,292
|Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be...
|Dec 23
|little lamb
|47
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Sara K
|31
|Jehovah's Witnesses 'demonstrated a serious fai...
|Dec 16
|nobody
|195
|Rabsky buys Jehovah's Witnesses building for $65M
|Dec 14
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC