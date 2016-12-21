All-Star Tributes to James Taylor and...

All-Star Tributes to James Taylor and The Eagles Highlight 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

The 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors special aired last night on CBS, and the show featured star-studded tributes to The Eagles , James Taylor and gospel/soul great Mavis Staples , as well as Al Pacino and classical pianist Martha Argerich . The Eagles portion of the event included a spoken-word homage from Ringo Starr , who joked that Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh , his brother-in-law, "forced him" to do it.

