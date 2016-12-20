Aled Jones confesses he NEVER watches The Snowman at Christmas...
The Walking in The Air singer doesn't watch the festive cartoon because his children don't want to watch it Aled Jones may have been the voice behind one of the most iconic Christmas TV films ever, but he has admitted that he never watches The Snowman over the festive period. The 45-year-old singer is most famous for singing Walking In The Air when he was just 12 for the 1982 animated festive film, based on Raymond Briggs' children's picture book.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|18 hr
|Jake999
|1,292
|Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be...
|Fri
|little lamb
|47
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|Dec 21
|curtjester1
|416
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Sara K
|31
|Jehovah's Witnesses 'demonstrated a serious fai...
|Dec 16
|nobody
|195
|Rabsky buys Jehovah's Witnesses building for $65M
|Dec 14
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|17
|San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2
|Dec 13
|BarbaraH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC