a The Nutcrackera sparks dance dreams -
Bethany Cox made her debut as a ballerina at age five, staring as a mouse, little snowflake and ginger doll in Robyn Bingham's School of Dance production of the Tchaikovsky's popular ballet, The Nutcracker. Recently, she performed on stage in Knoxville, Tennessee, as snow queen and various other roles as part of her current dance studio's production of The Nutcracker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|1 hr
|True Christian wi...
|417
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|12 hr
|pdq
|2
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Sat
|Jake999
|1,292
|Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be...
|Fri
|little lamb
|47
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Sara K
|31
|Jehovah's Witnesses 'demonstrated a serious fai...
|Dec 16
|nobody
|195
|Rabsky buys Jehovah's Witnesses building for $65M
|Dec 14
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC