What Hobby Lobbya s president plans to do with 40,000 biblical artifacts

A few blocks away from the National Mall, a historic building is being transformed to hold thousands of biblical artifacts owned by the president of Hobby Lobby. The Museum of the Bible - slated to open later in November - is headed by Steve Green and will focus on the Bible's impact, history and narrative, its website says.

