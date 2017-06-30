What Hobby Lobbya s president plans to do with 40,000 biblical artifacts
A few blocks away from the National Mall, a historic building is being transformed to hold thousands of biblical artifacts owned by the president of Hobby Lobby. The Museum of the Bible - slated to open later in November - is headed by Steve Green and will focus on the Bible's impact, history and narrative, its website says.
