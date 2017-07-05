Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - Point of View
Today's Millennial Round Table show is hosted by Denison Forum's Dr. Nick Pitts and First Liberty's Chelsey Youman. They will chat briefly with Matt Kendrik, Next Geneneration pastor at Biltmore Church in North Carolina about why millennials are not patriotic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point of View.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ADL: Southern Baptists did the right thing in c...
|Jun 17
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|Jun 14
|Pidheti
|7
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08)
|May '17
|Robert F
|28
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May '17
|spytheweb
|5
|New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro...
|May '17
|GoodMusic
|1
|"Im sorry" whispered during song
|May '17
|AmberG
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC