Video: OneRepublic releases 'Truth to Power,' from 'An Inconvenient Sequel,' today

OneRepublic releases 'Truth to Power,' from 'An Inconvenient Sequel,' today

Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated quintet OneRepublic, which is led by Tulsa native Ryan Tedder, is releasing today "Truth To Power" on Mosley Music/Interscope Records. "Truth To Power" was written and produced by Tedder and T Bone Burnett and will be featured in Paramount Pictures and Participant Media's upcoming film "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power."

