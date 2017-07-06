Reformed churches endorse Catholic-Lutheran accord on key Reformation dispute
Leaders of the World Communion of Reformed Churches sign copies of the declaration in St. Mary's City Church in Wittenberg, Germany, expressing support from Reformed churches for the Catholic-Lutheran Joint Declaration on the Doctrine of Justification. Photo courtesy of WCRC/Anna Siggelkow PARIS Amid ceremonies this year marking the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, one of Protestantism's leading branches has officially said it now agrees with the Vatican on the main issue at the root of its split from the Roman Catholic Church half a millennium ago.
