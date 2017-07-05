Moody's keeps PH GDP growth forecast for 2017 and 2018

Moody's Investors Service still expects a 6.5 percent growth for this year and 6.8 percent in 2018 but is concerned about the slow-moving government spending program and constraints as well as execution risks for its infrastructure development. Moody's vice president and senior credit officer for sovereign risk group, Christian de Guzman, said the high growth of the next two years will depend on how far infrastructure projects will advance, among other things.

