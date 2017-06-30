Jesus Army leaders in Northamptonshir...

Jesus Army leaders in Northamptonshire step down after complaints over handling over abuse claims

Read more: Northampton Today

The leaders of a Northampton-based Christian organisation, once branded a 'cult', have stepped down while complaints into how historical abuse claims were handled are investigated. The Jesus Army has confirmed five 'apostolic' leaders of the sect, founded in Bugbrooke in 1969, will now be subject to an independent investigation.

Chicago, IL

