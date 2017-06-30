Jailhouse Craft Beer to celebrate first anniversary
The Jailhouse Craft Beer Bar on East Main Street in Buena Vista is celebrating its first anniversary on Saturday, July 15th with a mini-beer festival and live music. Baere Brewing, Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales, Cerebral Brewing, Elevation Beer Company, and Melvin Brewing will be pouring during the mini beer fest from 2-6 p.m. Live music will start on the outdoor stage at 3 p.m. with Boulder based rock band Augustus followed up by Denver based bluegrass band The River Arkansas 6-8 p.m. The Jailhouse recently extended its liquor license to include the lot next door, which houses The Watershed BV - a community shared space - an outdoor stage, where all the live music will be taking place, and The Bearded Lady food truck.
