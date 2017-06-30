Hobby Lobby must pay $3 million for s...

Hobby Lobby must pay $3 million for smuggling ancient cuneiform artifacts

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Ars Technica

Hobby Lobby President Steve Green had been secretly smuggling these rare artifacts into the US by falsely claiming to US Customs that they were "clay tiles." Hobby Lobby, a craft store run by Christian activists, was collecting cuneiform artifacts because they believed these items were connected to the "Biblical era."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Castle students joust over gay rights (Apr '07) 21 hr Likeitis 788
News ADL: Southern Baptists did the right thing in c... Jun 17 South Knox Hombre 1
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... Jun 14 Pidheti 7
News Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo... Jun 6 Putins Glock Holster 6
News Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08) May '17 Robert F 28
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May '17 spytheweb 5
New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro... May '17 GoodMusic 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,056 • Total comments across all topics: 282,303,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC