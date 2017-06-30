Hobby Lobby must pay $3 million for smuggling ancient cuneiform artifacts
Hobby Lobby President Steve Green had been secretly smuggling these rare artifacts into the US by falsely claiming to US Customs that they were "clay tiles." Hobby Lobby, a craft store run by Christian activists, was collecting cuneiform artifacts because they believed these items were connected to the "Biblical era."
