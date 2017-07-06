Heart transplant survivor dies hours ...

Heart transplant survivor dies hours after giving birth

19 hrs ago

After giving birth to her baby girl, Megan Moss Johnson got to hold her daughter in her arms, feed her and burp her. It was a celebration of new life for Johnson, who received a heart transplant seven years ago, and her husband, Christian music artist Nathan Johnson.

