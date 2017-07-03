Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 20...

Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: People's Defender

Festival of the Bells committee president and entertainment chairman Rick Williams and Hillsboro Ministerial Association spokesperson Brian Robinson have announced the three artists set to perform at the 2017 Festival of the Bells, scheduled for July 6-8. William Michael Morgan will be performing Friday night at the festival, while Brett Young will headline the show on Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at People's Defender.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ADL: Southern Baptists did the right thing in c... Jun 17 South Knox Hombre 1
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... Jun 14 Pidheti 7
News Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo... Jun 6 Putins Glock Holster 6
News Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08) May '17 Robert F 28
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May '17 spytheweb 5
New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro... May '17 GoodMusic 1
"Im sorry" whispered during song May '17 AmberG 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,328 • Total comments across all topics: 282,208,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC