Concert Weekend: Outlaw Music Festival, Smokey Robinson, Boston, MercyMe and more

Summer is usually a time for outdoor music, but one of the season's hottest shows takes place indoors when the Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan & His Band, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Lukas Nelson & the Promise of Real plays at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at Joe Louis Arena, 19 Yzerman Drive, Detroit. Tickets are $39.50-$129.50.

