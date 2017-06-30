Concert review: Crossings' 'God Bless America, America Bless God' concert

The "God Bless America, America Bless God" concert featuring acclaimed Gospel recording artist Sandi Patty was held July 2 at Crossings Community Church in Oklahoma City. [Photo by Pat Gilliland] Editor's Note: Pat Gilliland, a former religion editor and copy editor for The Oklahoman, attended the "God Bless America, America Bless God" concert presented on Sunday, July 2 at Crossings Community Church, 14600 N Portland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.